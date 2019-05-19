More than 200 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Photo: Reuters
More than 200 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Photo: Reuters
The port city of Gwadar in Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
Gunmen attack luxury hotel in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city, hub of a multibillion-dollar Chinese infrastructure project
- A group of attackers opened fire at the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar, where China is developing a multibillion-dollar port
- Most of the hotel guests were evacuated in time, but a few people sustained minor injuries, said a minister
Topic | Pakistan
The port city of Gwadar in Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg