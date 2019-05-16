Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE
What killed US-China trade talks: A tale of two texts
- A difference of opinion over detail behind sudden shift from optimism to renewed hostilities
- Washington prefers to reveal what Beijing would conceal
Topic | US-China trade war
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China’s total exports grew 4.3 per cent in the first four months of the year. Photo: AP
China slams Donald Trump’s ‘false and fake’ assessment of its economic performance amid trade war tensions
- Beijing has ‘full confidence’ in its economy, which has continued to expand despite Washington’s protectionist measures, foreign ministry says
- But latest indicators show China’s industrial output slowed significantly in April
