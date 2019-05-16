Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

What killed US-China trade talks: A tale of two texts

  • A difference of opinion over detail behind sudden shift from optimism to renewed hostilities
  • Washington prefers to reveal what Beijing would conceal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 2:12pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 16 May, 2019

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China’s total exports grew 4.3 per cent in the first four months of the year. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China slams Donald Trump’s ‘false and fake’ assessment of its economic performance amid trade war tensions

  • Beijing has ‘full confidence’ in its economy, which has continued to expand despite Washington’s protectionist measures, foreign ministry says
  • But latest indicators show China’s industrial output slowed significantly in April
Topic |   US-China trade war
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 8:53am, 16 May, 2019

