Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Iranian fuel oil shipped in violation of US sanctions is unloaded in China, tracking data shows

  • It was previously reported that some oil had evaded sanctions on petroleum exports by using ship-to-ship transfers involving four ships
  • The unloading comes after US upped moves to choke off Iran’s oil exports by scrapping waivers granted to big buyers including China
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:06pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 3:06pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump orders new steel, aluminium, copper and iron sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate

  • Move targets country’s industrial metals sector, which provides foreign currency earnings for its sagging economy
  • White House says it will continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Tehran, days after US sent aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to Middle East
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:39am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 4:58am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.