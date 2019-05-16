Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
Iranian fuel oil shipped in violation of US sanctions is unloaded in China, tracking data shows
- It was previously reported that some oil had evaded sanctions on petroleum exports by using ship-to-ship transfers involving four ships
- The unloading comes after US upped moves to choke off Iran’s oil exports by scrapping waivers granted to big buyers including China
Topic | Iran
Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump orders new steel, aluminium, copper and iron sanctions on Iran as tensions escalate
- Move targets country’s industrial metals sector, which provides foreign currency earnings for its sagging economy
- White House says it will continue ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Tehran, days after US sent aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to Middle East
Topic | Iran
US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP