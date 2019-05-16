Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Canadians Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
Diplomacy

China charges Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with spying

  • Pair accused of gathering state secrets and providing them to foreign forces, foreign ministry says
  • Ottawa says it ‘strongly condemns’ the move
Topic |   Canada
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 6:22pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:23pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canadians Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Canadian Michael Kovrig, accused of acting with countryman Michael Spavor to steal state secrets, met diplomats on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Canadian officials visit former diplomat Michael Kovrig in custody in China

  • Canada’s foreign ministry complains about ‘arbitrary’ detention of citizens
  • Kovrig detained on suspicion of stealing state secrets
Topic |   Canada
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:16pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canadian Michael Kovrig, accused of acting with countryman Michael Spavor to steal state secrets, met diplomats on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.