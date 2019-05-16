Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Susan Thornton is optimistic that China and the US will weather the trade war. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Former Donald Trump official hopes for US-China deal, but says Beijing might have to wait for change in White House

  • Susan Thornton says Washington must return to diplomacy and rescue trade deal
  • State Department veteran says pressure will hit Donald Trump before Xi Jinping
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 9:45pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Susan Thornton is optimistic that China and the US will weather the trade war. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Huawei logo outside its factory campus in Dongguan in March. Photo: Reuters
China

US Commerce Department places China’s Huawei and 70 affiliates on trade blacklist

  • Being put on US ‘Entity List’ will make it much harder for telecoms giant to buy parts and components from US companies
  • Commerce secretary says Trump backed decision to prevent US technology from being used by foreign entities to ‘potentially undermine US national security’
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:30am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:57am, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Huawei logo outside its factory campus in Dongguan in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.