Susan Thornton is optimistic that China and the US will weather the trade war. Photo: Kyodo
Former Donald Trump official hopes for US-China deal, but says Beijing might have to wait for change in White House
- Susan Thornton says Washington must return to diplomacy and rescue trade deal
- State Department veteran says pressure will hit Donald Trump before Xi Jinping
Topic | US-China relations
The Huawei logo outside its factory campus in Dongguan in March. Photo: Reuters
US Commerce Department places China’s Huawei and 70 affiliates on trade blacklist
- Being put on US ‘Entity List’ will make it much harder for telecoms giant to buy parts and components from US companies
- Commerce secretary says Trump backed decision to prevent US technology from being used by foreign entities to ‘potentially undermine US national security’
Topic | Huawei
