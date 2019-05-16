Channels

China’s commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said he was unaware of any plans for US trade negotiators to return to Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Who’s coming when? Steven Mnuchin’s trade talks travel plan is news to Beijing

  • China ‘unaware’ of any such arrangements, commerce ministry says after US treasury secretary tells Congressional hearing he will be heading back to Beijing soon
  • Negotiations damaged by the US ‘unilaterally and continuously’ escalating the conflict, ministry spokesman says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 8:45pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 9:04pm, 16 May, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a Senate Appropriations Financial Services Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Steven Mnuchin expects to visit Beijing ‘in near future’ for US-China trade talks

  • Comments by US treasury secretary suggest another round of negotiations will take place before June’s G20 summit, where Trump is expected to meet Xi Jinping
  • Mnuchin to have separate talks with G7 finance ministers to update them about issues involving China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 5:46am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 7:33am, 16 May, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a Senate Appropriations Financial Services Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
