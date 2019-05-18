Channels

US State Department Director of Policy Planning Kiron Skinner trod dangerous ground when she spoke about the challenge the US perceives from China, Ankit Panda writes. Photo: Twitter
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

'Declining' US should reject race-based thinking and embrace innovation to compete with China

  Ankit Panda writes that the prospect of a 'civilisational clash' with China should not underpin US foreign policy
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 4:52pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 5:12pm, 18 May, 2019

US State Department Director of Policy Planning Kiron Skinner trod dangerous ground when she spoke about the challenge the US perceives from China, Ankit Panda writes. Photo: Twitter
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

Culture and race can't be ignored in US-China rivalry – American official Kiron Skinner is right

  A State Department official criticised for highlighting these factors in calling China an unprecedented threat to the US has, in fact, put her finger on the root of the problem – America doesn't understand China, and its policy is the poorer for it
Chi Wang

Chi Wang  

Published: 1:00am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 2:08am, 11 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
