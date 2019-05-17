Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He visits Washington for talks with the US’ Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Robert Lighthizer last week despite fresh US tariff increases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Show sincerity or cancel trade talks, Chinese state media tells US
- Washington ‘keeps using petty tricks to destroy the atmosphere for talks’, commentary says
- Doubt cast on US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s claim that he would return to Beijing to resume negotiations
Topic | US-China trade war
China vows to fight ‘to the end’ as it raises tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods in trade war escalation
- Ministry of Finance says the move, with duties to rise to ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’, is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
- Announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s warning that Beijing should not retaliate for US tariff increases
