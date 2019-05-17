Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He visits Washington for talks with the US’ Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Robert Lighthizer last week despite fresh US tariff increases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Show sincerity or cancel trade talks, Chinese state media tells US

  • Washington ‘keeps using petty tricks to destroy the atmosphere for talks’, commentary says
  • Doubt cast on US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s claim that he would return to Beijing to resume negotiations
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 12:06pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 12:32pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He visits Washington for talks with the US’ Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Robert Lighthizer last week despite fresh US tariff increases. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China vows to fight ‘to the end’ as it raises tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods in trade war escalation

  • Ministry of Finance says the move, with duties to rise to ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’, is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
  • Announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s warning that Beijing should not retaliate for US tariff increases
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:07pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 10:01am, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.