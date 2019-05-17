Channels

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi (left) told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for “healthy, stable” relations between the two countries. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China, Japan must work together to defend global trade, party official says on trip to Tokyo

  • Politburo member Yang Jiechi tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for ‘healthy, stable’ relations between the two nations
  • Sides confirm plans are being made for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Osaka for the G20 summit in June
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:00pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 May, 2019

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi (left) told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for "healthy, stable" relations between the two countries. Photo: Kyodo
The Japanese flag flies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October to mark the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Japan’s new emperor as neighbours edge closer

  • Xi calls for ‘peaceful development’ as Reiwa era begins in Japan
  • Analysts see diplomacy as latest steps towards bringing an end to bitter rivalry
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 6:42pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 1 May, 2019

The Japanese flag flies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October to mark the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to China. Photo: Kyodo
