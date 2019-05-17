Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Industry insiders say they have seen a strong inverse correlation between the values of the yuan and bitcoin. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Did the US-China trade war and Donald Trump just make bitcoin investors a small fortune?

  • Value of cryptocurrency has risen by 26.5 per cent since president announced he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports
  • Yuan, meanwhile, has fallen to its lowest level for six months
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 9:29pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Industry insiders say they have seen a strong inverse correlation between the values of the yuan and bitcoin. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

Chinese blockchain investor revamps business plan towards industrial cannabis, in wake of bitcoin rout

  • Grandshores Technology, partially backed by the Hangzhou municipality, is diversifying towards medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation
  • The company said it plans to buy a 40 per cent stake in Hangzhou Yupu Trading, which has access to seeds and growing rights for industrial hemp
Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 2:23pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.