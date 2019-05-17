Industry insiders say they have seen a strong inverse correlation between the values of the yuan and bitcoin. Photo: Alamy
Did the US-China trade war and Donald Trump just make bitcoin investors a small fortune?
- Value of cryptocurrency has risen by 26.5 per cent since president announced he would raise tariffs on Chinese imports
- Yuan, meanwhile, has fallen to its lowest level for six months
A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese blockchain investor revamps business plan towards industrial cannabis, in wake of bitcoin rout
- Grandshores Technology, partially backed by the Hangzhou municipality, is diversifying towards medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation
- The company said it plans to buy a 40 per cent stake in Hangzhou Yupu Trading, which has access to seeds and growing rights for industrial hemp
