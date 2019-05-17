Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (left) is greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Iran presses China and Russia to save nuclear deal
- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing for talks on ‘dangerous issues’ in the region
- Calls for concrete action to safeguard international accord
Topic | Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (left) is greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
Iranian fuel oil shipped in violation of US sanctions is unloaded in China, tracking data shows
- It was previously reported that some oil had evaded sanctions on petroleum exports by using ship-to-ship transfers involving four ships
- The unloading comes after US upped moves to choke off Iran’s oil exports by scrapping waivers granted to big buyers including China
Topic | Iran
Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters