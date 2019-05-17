Channels

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (left) is greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Iran presses China and Russia to save nuclear deal

  • Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing for talks on ‘dangerous issues’ in the region
  • Calls for concrete action to safeguard international accord
Topic |   Iran
Agencies  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 8:33pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 8:33pm, 17 May, 2019

Refined products such as fuel oil were not covered by the temporary waivers granted on sanctions reintroduced last November. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Iranian fuel oil shipped in violation of US sanctions is unloaded in China, tracking data shows

  • It was previously reported that some oil had evaded sanctions on petroleum exports by using ship-to-ship transfers involving four ships
  • The unloading comes after US upped moves to choke off Iran’s oil exports by scrapping waivers granted to big buyers including China
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:06pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 16 May, 2019

