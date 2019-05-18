Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan are putting pressure on relations between Beijing and Islamabad. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

With economic corridor’s viability on the line, Beijing searches for an answer to Pakistan terrorism

  • Gwadar hotel attack increases security concerns around Beijing’s major development drive in Pakistan
  • Separatist insurgents vow to target more Chinese investments
Topic |   Pakistan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 11:31am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:41am, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan are putting pressure on relations between Beijing and Islamabad. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The funeral of Awais Ali Shah, a security supervisor killed after BLA insurgents attacked a luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

‘The Chinese are our No 1 enemy’: why Beijing’s US$62 billion investment in Pakistan is the top target for Balochistan separatists

  • Government officials say Islamabad has set aside US$9.1 million for security in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
  • But the Balochistan Liberation Army has vowed to continue its attacks on Chinese projects and nationals, as they fear being turned into a minority in their own province
Topic |   Pakistan
Kaswar Klasra

Kaswar Klasra  

Published: 7:21pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 7:38pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The funeral of Awais Ali Shah, a security supervisor killed after BLA insurgents attacked a luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.