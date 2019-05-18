Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s navy stages a display in the South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by a number of its neighbours. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

‘Divide and conquer Asean’: China tries to go one on one with Malaysia to settle South China Sea disputes

  • Beijing pushing for mechanism like it has with Manila, source says, rather than go directly to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
  • But Malaysia’s foreign minister says it will discuss the disputed waters on a group basis despite China ‘asking most Asean countries to go bilateral’
Topic |   South China Sea
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 8:46pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 8:46pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s navy stages a display in the South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by a number of its neighbours. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.