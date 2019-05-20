Any Chinese officials responsible for keeping Tibet walled off to foreigners are to be barred from the United States, under a new US law. Photo: AFP
Tibet visit by US ambassador to China this week ‘to raise concerns about Chinese rule’
- Trip is chance to engage with local leaders to raise long-standing concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture, embassy says
- US has passed law to deny visas to Chinese officials who restrict access to Tibet for foreigners
Topic | US-China relations
Any Chinese officials responsible for keeping Tibet walled off to foreigners are to be barred from the United States, under a new US law. Photo: AFP
A Space X Falcon 9 rocket carrying the AsiaSat 8 satellite lifts off in August 2014. Photo: AP
China using US-made satellites to boost its police and military power and quash protests in Tibet and Xinjiang, report says
- Beijing’s Ministry of State Security said to have used equipment to deal with anti-government protests by minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang
- Satellite also provided communications services to China’s military as it built permanent installations on contested islands and reefs in South China Sea
Topic | US-China relations
A Space X Falcon 9 rocket carrying the AsiaSat 8 satellite lifts off in August 2014. Photo: AP