The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said the trade war had “taken a heavy toll” on business sentiment. Photo: Getty Images
China needs to change, European firms say – but many doubt it will
- Forced technology transfer affects fifth of European firms in China, poll finds – double that of 2017
- Tackling this and state firm reform while improving market access can resolve issues driving trade war, EU Chamber of Commerce in China says
Topic | China-EU relations
Xiao Yaqing, the outgoing chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Photo: Simon Song
China set to pick new head for state-owned enterprise regulator amid growing calls for reform
- Shake-up at the top of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission comes as US trade war increases pressure to overhaul sector
Topic | State-owned enterprises
