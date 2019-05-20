Channels

US President Donald Trump has told Fox News he is “very happy” with the trade was. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese economy will not be number one, says Trump

  • US president tells Fox News he is ‘very happy’ with trade war
  • China will not surpass the US on his watch, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:39pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:38pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An escalation of the US-China trade war has unnerved investors and increased fears that an economic downturn is on the horizon. Photo: Roy Issa
Companies

Will the escalating US-China trade war and its catastrophic aftermath push the global economy into its next recession?

  • The risk of a recession will rise if the trade dispute is prolonged and escalates further, economists and portfolio managers said
  • The world’s two largest economies had appeared closer to a trade deal earlier this month
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 12:22pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

