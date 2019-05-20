The report accused China of turning a blind eye to human trafficking. Photo: Shutterstock
China must do more to stop North Korean refugees being sold into sexual slavery, rights group says
- Women and girls from the reclusive state are being trafficked and forced to work as prostitutes or sold as brides, and Beijing is doing little to stop it, Korea Future Initiative says
- While the world ponders the Korean denuclearisation issue, the plight of victims of trafficking are being ignored, London-based group says
