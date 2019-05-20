Channels

The privately produced Trade War song is one of many signs of brewing anti-American sentiment on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese retiree writes anti-US trade war hit song

  • Anthem set to the tune of a 1960s anti-Japanese chant takes off online
  • Broadcasters also switch programme schedules as China-US talks falter
Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 8:04pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 8:04pm, 20 May, 2019

The Chinese government is offering tariff exemptions to importers in key industries. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China throws trade war tariff exclusion lifelines that it thought it would never need

  • Beijing has been working on the exemptions for six months
  • Roll-out signals trade war has gone further than China expected
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:26pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 14 May, 2019

