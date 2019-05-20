The privately produced Trade War song is one of many signs of brewing anti-American sentiment on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
Chinese retiree writes anti-US trade war hit song
- Anthem set to the tune of a 1960s anti-Japanese chant takes off online
- Broadcasters also switch programme schedules as China-US talks falter
Topic | US-China relations
The privately produced Trade War song is one of many signs of brewing anti-American sentiment on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
The Chinese government is offering tariff exemptions to importers in key industries. Photo: Xinhua
China throws trade war tariff exclusion lifelines that it thought it would never need
- Beijing has been working on the exemptions for six months
- Roll-out signals trade war has gone further than China expected
Topic | China economy
The Chinese government is offering tariff exemptions to importers in key industries. Photo: Xinhua