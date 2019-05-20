At least nine Japanese people have been charged with spying by China since 2015. Photo: AP
Chinese court hands Japanese man 15-year jail sentence for spying
- Hot spring development firm boss sentenced for stealing state secrets two years after he was detained in Hainan province
- Last week another Japanese man held at the same time was given a 5½-year sentence by a court in Shandong
Topic | China-Japan relations
China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi (left) told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for “healthy, stable” relations between the two countries. Photo: Kyodo
China, Japan must work together to defend global trade, party official says on trip to Tokyo
- Politburo member Yang Jiechi tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for ‘healthy, stable’ relations between the two nations
- Sides confirm plans are being made for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Osaka for the G20 summit in June
