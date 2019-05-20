Channels

At least nine Japanese people have been charged with spying by China since 2015. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese court hands Japanese man 15-year jail sentence for spying

  • Hot spring development firm boss sentenced for stealing state secrets two years after he was detained in Hainan province
  • Last week another Japanese man held at the same time was given a 5½-year sentence by a court in Shandong
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 9:49pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 10:14pm, 20 May, 2019

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi (left) told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for “healthy, stable” relations between the two countries. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China, Japan must work together to defend global trade, party official says on trip to Tokyo

  • Politburo member Yang Jiechi tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he hopes for ‘healthy, stable’ relations between the two nations
  • Sides confirm plans are being made for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Osaka for the G20 summit in June
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:00pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 17 May, 2019

