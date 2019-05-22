Channels

Donald Trump’s controversial former strategist Steve Bannon (right) says he is dedicating all his time to shutting Chinese companies out of US capital markets. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Steve Bannon says killing Huawei more important than trade deal with China

  • Driving the telecommunications giant out of Western markets is ‘10 times more important’ than a trade deal
  • Trump’s former strategist says he won’t stop there, with plans to exclude all Chinese companies from capital markets
Topic |   Huawei
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 6:00pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 May, 2019

A man walks next to a Huawei logo in a shopping centre in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

US Commerce Department scales back restrictions on Huawei, allowing Chinese firm to maintain existing networks and provide phone updates

  • Rollback, which is in effect for 90 days, suggests changes to company’s supply chain may have immediate, far-reaching and unexpected consequences
  • US added Huawei to export blacklist last week, making it nearly impossible for firm to buy goods made in America
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:29am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 21 May, 2019

A man walks next to a Huawei logo in a shopping centre in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
