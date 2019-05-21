The OECD’s biannual “Economic Outlook” says tit-for-tat tariffs by the US and China are damaging global trade. Photo: AP
US-China war of attrition over trade could slow global economic growth to 2016 levels, says OECD
- International forum’s biannual report says economies will benefit in 2020 – if Beijing and Washington settle their differences without resorting to tit-for-tat tariffs
US soybean farmers have already lost a lot in the trade war with China, but the new round of tariffs, analysts said, will likely add wide swathes of American industry and consumers as well. Photo: AP
With latest trade war pressures, both US and China economies may start to see cracks
- New round of tariff increases suggests both sides face growing domestic concerns and a shrinking ability to compromise
- ‘Both think they have the upper hand, which doesn’t bode well for an agreement,’ one analyst says
