Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The OECD’s biannual “Economic Outlook” says tit-for-tat tariffs by the US and China are damaging global trade. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US-China war of attrition over trade could slow global economic growth to 2016 levels, says OECD

  • International forum’s biannual report says economies will benefit in 2020 – if Beijing and Washington settle their differences without resorting to tit-for-tat tariffs
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:56pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 6:56pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The OECD’s biannual “Economic Outlook” says tit-for-tat tariffs by the US and China are damaging global trade. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US soybean farmers have already lost a lot in the trade war with China, but the new round of tariffs, analysts said, will likely add wide swathes of American industry and consumers as well. Photo: AP
Politics

With latest trade war pressures, both US and China economies may start to see cracks

  • New round of tariff increases suggests both sides face growing domestic concerns and a shrinking ability to compromise
  • ‘Both think they have the upper hand, which doesn’t bode well for an agreement,’ one analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 6:03am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US soybean farmers have already lost a lot in the trade war with China, but the new round of tariffs, analysts said, will likely add wide swathes of American industry and consumers as well. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.