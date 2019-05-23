Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, says China will be an important issue in the 2020 US presidential election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Don’t wait for a friendly White House, Steve Bannon tells China
- A Democrat will be just as tough on Beijing, former Trump adviser predicts
- Strategist says the relationship between the two countries will be a central issue in the 2020 campaign
Workers at a car plant in Vietnam, where competitive costs are attracting manufacturers and where, US President Donald Trump says, investors in China are now looking. Photo: AFP
‘Still bullish’: Beijing hits back at Trump claim that US tariffs are forcing manufacturers out of China
- Chinese foreign ministry says US ‘menace’ has not dented investor confidence
- US chamber of commerce survey says members favour Trump’s tariff policy
