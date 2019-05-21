Channels

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang announced the official opening of the ministry’s Weibo account. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

China’s foreign ministry finally starts using Weibo to promote its message to millennials

  • Spokesman’s office makes first post 10 years after platform opened, as bureaucrats ‘wake up’ to importance of new media
Topic |   Diplomacy
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 10:31pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 21 May, 2019

President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise

  • Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
  • He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 21 May, 2019

