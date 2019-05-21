Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang announced the official opening of the ministry’s Weibo account. Photo: Weibo
China’s foreign ministry finally starts using Weibo to promote its message to millennials
- Spokesman’s office makes first post 10 years after platform opened, as bureaucrats ‘wake up’ to importance of new media
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang announced the official opening of the ministry’s Weibo account. Photo: Weibo
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise
- Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
- He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Topic | US-China trade war
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua