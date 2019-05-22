Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The USS Preble. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Washington and Beijing in ‘contest of wills’ in South China Sea

  • Latest US mission in disputed waters may prompt China to step up its countermeasures
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:24am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The USS Preble. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble continues Washington’s “freedom of navigation” exercises near the Scarborough Shoal area claimed by China in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
Military

South China Sea: Beijing urges an end to ‘provocative actions’ as US warship sails near disputed waters

  • Destroyer continues ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:48pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 4:29pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble continues Washington’s “freedom of navigation” exercises near the Scarborough Shoal area claimed by China in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.