Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies achieved a resounding victory in recent midterm elections. Photo: Reuters
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Why China was the big winner of the Philippines’ midterm elections

  • With his power assured, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte can fully consummate his pivot to China, shrugging off opposition criticism, Richard Heydarian writes
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Published: 3:00pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies achieved a resounding victory in recent midterm elections. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gerald Tan
Opinion

Opinion

Gerald Tan

There is one clear winner in Philippine midterm elections: Rodrigo Duterte’s popularity

  • Duterte-backed candidates are on course to win at least eight of 12 Senate seats despite the president’s bloody war on drugs and falling wages
  • It remains to be seen whether the new upper house will be able to maintain its independence as a check on the president’s administration, says Gerald Tan
Gerald Tan

Gerald Tan  

Published: 4:23pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.