Illustration: Brian Wang
The high-stakes US-China showdown is hardly a game, but strategists see ‘game theory’ at work in trade war’s tactics, weapons and risks
- Predictions of a deal that Trump will claim as a great victory, but one that doesn’t significantly change Beijing’s controlling economic tactics
- ‘Like World War I, the two players are holding out for a win in the war of attrition,’ says a professor of managerial economics and decision sciences
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Brian Wang
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE
What killed US-China trade talks: A tale of two texts
- A difference of opinion over detail behind sudden shift from optimism to renewed hostilities
- Washington prefers to reveal what Beijing would conceal
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE