Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Brian Wang
Diplomacy

The high-stakes US-China showdown is hardly a game, but strategists see ‘game theory’ at work in trade war’s tactics, weapons and risks

  • Predictions of a deal that Trump will claim as a great victory, but one that doesn’t significantly change Beijing’s controlling economic tactics
  • ‘Like World War I, the two players are holding out for a win in the war of attrition,’ says a professor of managerial economics and decision sciences
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 12:00am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 12:17am, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

What killed US-China trade talks: A tale of two texts

  • A difference of opinion over detail behind sudden shift from optimism to renewed hostilities
  • Washington prefers to reveal what Beijing would conceal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 2:12pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:52am, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and the US negotiating team failed to reach agreement as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs while talks in Washington were underway. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.