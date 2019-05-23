Channels

Ships from four nations – the Philippines, the US, Japan and India – sail together in the South China Sea during a training exercise on May 9. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

US Senate bill proposes sanctions for involvement in ‘illegal’ activities in South and East China seas

  • ‘This legislation reiterates America’s commitment to ... holding the Chinese government accountable for bullying and coercing other nations in the region’
  • The act would allow the seizure of US-based assets of those developing projects in areas contested by Asean members
Topic |   South China Sea
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 12:18pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 12:24pm, 23 May, 2019

Ships from four nations – the Philippines, the US, Japan and India – sail together in the South China Sea during a training exercise on May 9. Photo: Handout
The USS Preble. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Washington and Beijing in ‘contest of wills’ in South China Sea

  • Latest US mission in disputed waters may prompt China to step up its countermeasures
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:24am, 22 May, 2019

The USS Preble. Photo: Handout
