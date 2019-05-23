Ships from four nations – the Philippines, the US, Japan and India – sail together in the South China Sea during a training exercise on May 9. Photo: Handout
US Senate bill proposes sanctions for involvement in ‘illegal’ activities in South and East China seas
- ‘This legislation reiterates America’s commitment to ... holding the Chinese government accountable for bullying and coercing other nations in the region’
- The act would allow the seizure of US-based assets of those developing projects in areas contested by Asean members
Topic | South China Sea
The USS Preble. Photo: Handout
Washington and Beijing in ‘contest of wills’ in South China Sea
- Latest US mission in disputed waters may prompt China to step up its countermeasures
Topic | US-China relations
