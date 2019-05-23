Chinese soldiers on Woody Island, part of the Paracel chain, which is also claimed by Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Beijing hits back at US Senate’s plan for South China Sea sanctions saying it ‘violates norms of international law’
- China says it is ‘within its sovereign rights’ to build on disputed territory after bipartisan group moves to sanction those involved in the construction
The US will treat China’s coastguard in the same manner as its navy in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
China’s coastguard ‘can expect military treatment’ in South China Sea
- American admiral issues warning as Beijing sends more non-naval vessels into troubled waters to asset claims
