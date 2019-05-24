Channels

The Chinese ambassador to Britain has accused the US of waging a technology war on China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Technology is true target of US attack on China, says diplomat

  • Chinese ambassador to Britain joins chorus of criticism of US ‘economic bullying’
  • Accuses Washington of ulterior motive behind trade war
Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho

Matt Ho  

Published: 2:09pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:36pm, 24 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says Huawei could ‘possibly be included’ in deal to end trade war

  • The US president called the Chinese telecoms giant ‘very dangerous’
  • Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist last week, and the company faces multiple indictments over alleged economic espionage
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:03am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 6:17am, 24 May, 2019

