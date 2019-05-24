Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy described Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic relations as “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US official urges Pacific island nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan

  • Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s links in region raise ‘possibility of conflict’, says US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy
  • Six Pacific island nations recognise Taiwan, accounting for a third of its diplomatic allies around the world
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:41pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:41pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy described Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic relations as “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US House of Representatives backs defence support for Taiwan

  • Capitol Hill hardens US stance on China and urges Taipei to spend more on arms
  • Beijing says Washington must avoid doing ‘serious harm’ to cooperation efforts
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:06pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.