US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy described Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic relations as “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
US official urges Pacific island nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan
- Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s links in region raise ‘possibility of conflict’, says US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy
- Six Pacific island nations recognise Taiwan, accounting for a third of its diplomatic allies around the world
Topic | US-China relations
US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy described Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic relations as “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
US House of Representatives backs defence support for Taiwan
- Capitol Hill hardens US stance on China and urges Taipei to spend more on arms
- Beijing says Washington must avoid doing ‘serious harm’ to cooperation efforts
Topic | Taiwan
Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters