US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued repeated warnings about Huawei. Photo: AFP
China denounces US’ Mike Pompeo for ‘rumours’ about Huawei links to Beijing
- Washington has never produced clear evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry says
- US Secretary of State said telecoms maker was lying about ties to Chinese government
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei Deputy Chairman Eric Xu. Photo: Huawei
Huawei executive Eric Xu ‘conspired to steal trade secrets’, claims US start-up CNEX Labs
- The allegations were made in a lawsuit set for trial on June 3, in which CNEX Labs claimed that Huawei engaged in a multi-year conspiracy, WSJ reports
