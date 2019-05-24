Channels

American hit Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing foreign film of all time in China. Photo: AP
Is the trade war winter coming for American shows and actors in China?

  • US-themed productions are disappearing from Chinese TV schedules and industry insiders say projects are falling through as the two countries tussle over tariffs
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Sarah Zheng  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 May, 2019

President Xi Jinping visits China's rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise

  • Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
  • He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 21 May, 2019

