American hit Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing foreign film of all time in China. Photo: AP
Is the trade war winter coming for American shows and actors in China?
- US-themed productions are disappearing from Chinese TV schedules and industry insiders say projects are falling through as the two countries tussle over tariffs
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise
- Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
- He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
