Filer of (L)Michael Kovrig and Michael Kovrig Photo: Facebook
Sino-Canadian ties ‘at freezing point’, Chinese ambassador says
- Ottawa must see Beijing as an equal, not a competitor, Lu Shaye says
- ‘China’s development is nothing less than a great contribution to the world’, envoy says
Topic | US-China relations
Protesters hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
Canada sends delegation to China to press for release of citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- Beijing is ‘making stronger moves to get its own way’, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he vows to keep up pressure on China
- Visit is being conducted by Canada-China Legislative Association, a group created for Canadian and Chinese lawmakers to exchange views
Topic | Canada
