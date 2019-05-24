Channels

Filer of (L)Michael Kovrig and Michael Kovrig Photo: Facebook
Diplomacy

Sino-Canadian ties ‘at freezing point’, Chinese ambassador says

  • Ottawa must see Beijing as an equal, not a competitor, Lu Shaye says
  • ‘China’s development is nothing less than a great contribution to the world’, envoy says
Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:40pm, 24 May, 2019

Protesters hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
China

Canada sends delegation to China to press for release of citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

  • Beijing is ‘making stronger moves to get its own way’, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he vows to keep up pressure on China
  • Visit is being conducted by Canada-China Legislative Association, a group created for Canadian and Chinese lawmakers to exchange views
Topic |   Canada
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 2:23am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:21am, 22 May, 2019

