American firework sellers depend on China for their products. Photo: Washington Post
American fireworks firms fear they may fizzle out if US-China trade war sends prices rocketing
- Nearly 95 per cent of America’s Roman candles, sparklers and bangers come from China and they may soon be subject to hefty import tariffs
- Industry groups trying to reach a deal to have them exempted before next round of duties comes in on July 1
Topic | US-China trade war
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued repeated warnings about Huawei. Photo: AFP
China denounces US’ Mike Pompeo for ‘rumours’ about Huawei links to Beijing
- Washington has never produced clear evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry says
- US Secretary of State said telecoms maker was lying about ties to Chinese government
Topic | US-China tech war
