Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan has changed the name of its de facto embassy in the United States to better reflect ever-improving ties between the sides. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan changes name of de facto embassy in United States to ‘reflect stronger ties’

  • Coordination Council for North American Affairs becomes Taiwan Council for US Affairs, island’s foreign ministry says
  • Move signifies ‘firm and close relationship between Taiwan and the US’, President Tsai Ing-wen says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 6:56pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 6:56pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan has changed the name of its de facto embassy in the United States to better reflect ever-improving ties between the sides. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.