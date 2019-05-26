Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping next to a Chinese flag at the Great Hall of the People in May. Photo: Getty Images
Diplomacy

‘Arrogant demands’ by US ‘invade’ China’s economic sovereignty, state news agency says

  • Attempts to restrict the development of state-owned enterprises seen as ‘forcing China to change its development path’
  • Xinhua says negotiations are now touching China’s fundamental economic system
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:40am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 2:43am, 26 May, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping next to a Chinese flag at the Great Hall of the People in May. Photo: Getty Images
US President Donald Trump described Huawei as “very dangerous”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says Huawei could ‘possibly be included’ in deal to end trade war

  • US president calls Chinese telecoms giant ‘very dangerous’
  • Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist last week, and the company faces multiple indictments over alleged economic espionage
Topic |   US-China tech war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:03am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:54pm, 25 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump described Huawei as “very dangerous”. Photo: Reuters
