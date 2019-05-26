Chinese President Xi Jinping next to a Chinese flag at the Great Hall of the People in May. Photo: Getty Images
‘Arrogant demands’ by US ‘invade’ China’s economic sovereignty, state news agency says
- Attempts to restrict the development of state-owned enterprises seen as ‘forcing China to change its development path’
- Xinhua says negotiations are now touching China’s fundamental economic system
Chinese President Xi Jinping next to a Chinese flag at the Great Hall of the People in May. Photo: Getty Images
US President Donald Trump described Huawei as “very dangerous”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says Huawei could ‘possibly be included’ in deal to end trade war
- US president calls Chinese telecoms giant ‘very dangerous’
- Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist last week, and the company faces multiple indictments over alleged economic espionage
