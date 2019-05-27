US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Donald Trump says US isn’t ready for China trade deal and ‘they probably wish they took what was on the table’
- US President uses press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to warn tariffs on Chinese goods could ‘go up very substantially, very easily’
- Trump insists the Chinese ‘want to make a deal’ and says that he believes the two sides will eventually reach a ‘great deal’
Topic | US-China trade war
The Chinese ambassador to Britain has accused the US of waging a technology war on China. Photo: AP
Technology is true target of US attack on China, says diplomat
- Chinese ambassador to Britain joins chorus of criticism of US ‘economic bullying’
- Accuses Washington of ulterior motive behind trade war
Topic | US-China tech war
