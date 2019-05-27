Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says US isn’t ready for China trade deal and ‘they probably wish they took what was on the table’

  • US President uses press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to warn tariffs on Chinese goods could ‘go up very substantially, very easily’
  • Trump insists the Chinese ‘want to make a deal’ and says that he believes the two sides will eventually reach a ‘great deal’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:58pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 4:18pm, 27 May, 2019

The Chinese ambassador to Britain has accused the US of waging a technology war on China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Technology is true target of US attack on China, says diplomat

  • Chinese ambassador to Britain joins chorus of criticism of US ‘economic bullying’
  • Accuses Washington of ulterior motive behind trade war
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Matt Ho  

Published: 2:09pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 24 May, 2019

