Xi Jinping has met Vladimir Putin more times than any other foreign leader since he took power in 2013. Photo: AFP
China looks to Russia, Central Asia for support amid tensions with US
- President Xi Jinping will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next month and address economic summit in St Petersburg
- Diplomatic flurry will also include regional security forums in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing last week. Photo: AFP
China, Iran to forge closer ties due to common threat from United States, analysts say
- Beijing remains keen to resolve its trade war with Washington but stronger economic relations with Tehran seem inevitable, observers say
- Foreign ministers from China and Iran met in Beijing on Friday
