Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said Beijing was confident it could control any potential fallout from the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
China will open financial sector wider amid ‘quite limited’ impact of trade war, regulator says
- Head of banking and insurance regulator Guo Shuqing also tells state TV Beijing has no plans to engineer depreciation of yuan to boost exports
- He says foreign investors in the sectors may be able to take higher stakes in the future that ‘could even reach 61, 71, 81 per cent or even 100 per cent’
Topic | US-China relations
Food prices jumped 6.1 per cent in April due to higher pork and fruit prices, with pork price increases accelerating to 14.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s middle class growing desperate and anxious about US trade war impact
- Fears of trade war impact also appear to be affecting willingness to spend and prompting moves to safeguard wealth in foreign currencies and gold
- Rising food prices and unemployment levels adding to concerns despite state and social media urging nation to stand strong in face of adversity
Topic | US-China trade war
