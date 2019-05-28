Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after trade talks on May 10 – but the talks may already have been doomed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Was this the moment US-China trade talks fell apart?

  • Five days before hopes of a deal receded dramatically, a private chat between China’s Liu He and the US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin changed the mood
  • Claim that US side had kept adding extra demands before accusing Beijing of reneging on what was agreed
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 5:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after trade talks on May 10 – but the talks may already have been doomed. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Donald Trump planning more restrictions on US tech exports to China as trade war friction continues

  • Commerce Department expected to roll back rules making it easier for US companies to export goods that have both civilian and military purposes
  • It may also end policy of approving export licences for such goods if they go to civilian use and instead require reviews on case-by-case basis
Topic |   US-China tech war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 3:33am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:28am, 24 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
