Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after trade talks on May 10 – but the talks may already have been doomed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Was this the moment US-China trade talks fell apart?
- Five days before hopes of a deal receded dramatically, a private chat between China’s Liu He and the US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin changed the mood
- Claim that US side had kept adding extra demands before accusing Beijing of reneging on what was agreed
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after trade talks on May 10 – but the talks may already have been doomed. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump planning more restrictions on US tech exports to China as trade war friction continues
- Commerce Department expected to roll back rules making it easier for US companies to export goods that have both civilian and military purposes
- It may also end policy of approving export licences for such goods if they go to civilian use and instead require reviews on case-by-case basis
Topic | US-China tech war
US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE