US intelligence officials have said the programme aids the transfer of American technology and know-how to China. Photo: Imaginechina
US lab scientist faces charge of lying about China contact
- Scientist in New Mexico accused of concealing truth about involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Programme
- The state-run programme has added to US concerns about potential espionage from China
Topic | US-China tech war
Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said it sacked two scientists over their funding and research ties to China. Photo: Alamy
Emory University in US fires scientists over undisclosed funding ties to China
- Sackings come after investigation into researchers at dozens of colleges financed by the National Institutes of Health
Topic | US-China relations
