Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US intelligence officials have said the programme aids the transfer of American technology and know-how to China. Photo: Imaginechina
Diplomacy

US lab scientist faces charge of lying about China contact

  • Scientist in New Mexico accused of concealing truth about involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Programme
  • The state-run programme has added to US concerns about potential espionage from China
Topic |   US-China tech war
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:19pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US intelligence officials have said the programme aids the transfer of American technology and know-how to China. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said it sacked two scientists over their funding and research ties to China. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Emory University in US fires scientists over undisclosed funding ties to China

  • Sackings come after investigation into researchers at dozens of colleges financed by the National Institutes of Health
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:27am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said it sacked two scientists over their funding and research ties to China. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.