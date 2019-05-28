Chinese vice foreign minister Kong Xuanyou becomes China’s ambassador to Japan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Chinese special envoy to North Korea Kong Xuanyou becomes ambassador to Japan
- Appointment of ambassador to Tokyo comes as China prepares for G20 summit
- Japanese news agency says high-ranking North Korean official arrived in Beijing
Topic | China-Japan relations
The average price of a home in Beijing has soared from around 380 yuan (US$55) per square feet in the early 2000s to the current level of well above 5,610 yuan (US$813) per square foot, according to property data provider creprice.cn. Photo: Bloomberg
China showing signs similar to Japanese housing bubble that led to its ‘lost decades’, expert warns
- China’s housing market showing signs of bubble similar to that seen in Japan in 1980s, says Asian Development Bank Institute dean and CEO Naoyuki Yoshino
- China’s loose policy following 2008 global financial crisis laid foundations for current housing bubble, with US-China trade war adding to concerns
Topic | China economy
