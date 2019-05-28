Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
China seeks security guarantees for Pakistan belt and road projects after terror attacks
- Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan raises concerns with Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Insurgents appeared to target Chinese interests
A road sign reading “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar, Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
Baloch versus Beijing: how Chinese investment in Pakistan has energised a violent separatist movement
- CPEC is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and would link the western province of Xinjiang with the Pakistani port of Gwadar
- The problem is that Balochistan, the province through which much of CPEC runs, is riven by Islamist, sectarian, and separatist insurgencies
