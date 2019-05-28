Channels

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China seeks security guarantees for Pakistan belt and road projects after terror attacks

  • Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan raises concerns with Prime Minister Imran Khan
  • Insurgents appeared to target Chinese interests
Topic |   Pakistan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:30pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 28 May, 2019

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
A road sign reading "First Pakistani Branch in China" in Gwadar, Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
South Asia

Baloch versus Beijing: how Chinese investment in Pakistan has energised a violent separatist movement

  • CPEC is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and would link the western province of Xinjiang with the Pakistani port of Gwadar
  • The problem is that Balochistan, the province through which much of CPEC runs, is riven by Islamist, sectarian, and separatist insurgencies
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:41am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 15 May, 2019

A road sign reading "First Pakistani Branch in China" in Gwadar, Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
