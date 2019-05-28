Channels

Li Xiaojiang and his wife, Li Shihua, were sacked by Emory University earlier this month. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese college offers to hire two neuroscientists sacked by Emory University

  • Jinan University president says researchers ‘can contribute to social and economic development if they decide to come back’
  • Li Xiaojiang and his wife, Li Shihua, were dismissed over alleged undisclosed funding ties to China after investigation
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 11:30pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 28 May, 2019

Li Xiaojiang and his wife, Li Shihua, were sacked by Emory University earlier this month. Photo: Handout
A group of overseas Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
Policy

Trade war turning Chinese students off the US, with many opting for UK, Canada and Australia, says payments firm

  • Survey found that 20.14 per cent of respondents chose the UK as their first choice, ahead of the US at 17.05 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 7:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 7:24am, 28 May, 2019

A group of overseas Chinese university students on Aberystwyth promenade, Wales UK. Photo: Alamy
