Japan’s F-35 fleet will be the largest of any US ally. Photo: AFP
Japan’s deal to buy F-35 Lightning jets from US ‘may fuel arms race with China in region’
- Donald Trump has welcomed Tokyo’s order for the stealth fighter, but it is likely to trigger a response from Beijing
- Deal to buy 105 of the advanced fighters will greatly expand Japan’s capabilities in the South China Sea
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely
- Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
- Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
