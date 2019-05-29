Channels

Japan's F-35 fleet will be the largest of any US ally. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Japan’s deal to buy F-35 Lightning jets from US ‘may fuel arms race with China in region’

  • Donald Trump has welcomed Tokyo’s order for the stealth fighter, but it is likely to trigger a response from Beijing
  • Deal to buy 105 of the advanced fighters will greatly expand Japan’s capabilities in the South China Sea
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Lee Jeong-ho  

Kristin Huang  

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 3:30am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 3:30am, 29 May, 2019

Japan’s F-35 fleet will be the largest of any US ally. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
East Asia

As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely

  • Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
  • Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Julian Ryall  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:00am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 27 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
