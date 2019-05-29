Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left, samples of rare earth minerals: cerium oxide, bastnasite, neodymium oxide and lanthanum carbonate. China, the world’s largest exporter of rare earth minerals may restrict exports to the US as part of the protracted trade war. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China will not rule out using rare earth exports as leverage in trade war with US

  • A governmental spokesman says Beijing will give priority to domestic demand for the minerals, though China is the leading exporter to the US
  • The remarks come after Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a major rare earth mining and processing facility in Ganzhou
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:12am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 1:12am, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, samples of rare earth minerals: cerium oxide, bastnasite, neodymium oxide and lanthanum carbonate. China, the world’s largest exporter of rare earth minerals may restrict exports to the US as part of the protracted trade war. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise

  • Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
  • He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.