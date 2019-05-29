From left, samples of rare earth minerals: cerium oxide, bastnasite, neodymium oxide and lanthanum carbonate. China, the world’s largest exporter of rare earth minerals may restrict exports to the US as part of the protracted trade war. Photo: Reuters
China will not rule out using rare earth exports as leverage in trade war with US
- A governmental spokesman says Beijing will give priority to domestic demand for the minerals, though China is the leading exporter to the US
- The remarks come after Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a major rare earth mining and processing facility in Ganzhou
Topic | US-China relations
From left, samples of rare earth minerals: cerium oxide, bastnasite, neodymium oxide and lanthanum carbonate. China, the world’s largest exporter of rare earth minerals may restrict exports to the US as part of the protracted trade war. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise
- Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
- He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Topic | US-China trade war
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua