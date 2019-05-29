US President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Reuters
China or the US? Europe’s ‘impossible choice’ in the trade war
- EU, a top trading partner of both China and the US, is in a difficult spot since US President Donald Trump moved to ratchet up pressure on Beijing
- Can Europe avoid getting dragged into a confrontation between the two?
Topic | US-China relations
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker steps down in November. Photo: EPA
Who will replace European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker?
- Following the European election results, the 28 heads of state and government will try to reach consensus on who will lead the commission from November
Topic | Explainers
