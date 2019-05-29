Channels

Escalating tensions between the US and China are evident, say American scholars who have just returned from Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

In lecture to visiting US scholars, Chinese official picks up ‘clash of civilisations’ theme

  • Analysts from a Washington think tank said their recent reception in Beijing had a marked chill, reflecting the countries’ deteriorating relationship
  • ‘Some of it was a bit extreme,’ the group’s president said of comments by their host, a Politburo member
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 8:01am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 8:01am, 29 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says goodbye to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after negotiations in Washington on May 10 – but the talks may already have been doomed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Was this the moment US-China trade talks fell apart?

  • Five days before hopes of a deal receded dramatically, a private chat between China’s Liu He and the US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin changed the mood
  • Claim that US side had kept adding extra demands before accusing Beijing of reneging on what was agreed
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 5:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 2:09am, 29 May, 2019

