Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who says Beijing is not seeking a 'sphere of influence' in the Pacific. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping says China is not after Pacific ‘sphere of influence’

  • Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai reassured of Beijing’s intentions during state visit
  • Will it be enough to calm Western fears of China’s growing role in the region?
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:22am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:22am, 29 May, 2019

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who says Beijing is not seeking a ‘sphere of influence’ in the Pacific. Photo: Xinhua
US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy says Beijing's efforts to reduce Taipei's diplomatic relations are "heavy-handed". Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US official urges Pacific island nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan

  • Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s links in region raise ‘possibility of conflict’, says US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy
  • Six Pacific island nations recognise Taiwan, accounting for a third of its diplomatic allies around the world
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:41pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:48pm, 24 May, 2019

US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy says Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s diplomatic relations are “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
