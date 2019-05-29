Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who says Beijing is not seeking a ‘sphere of influence’ in the Pacific. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says China is not after Pacific ‘sphere of influence’
- Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai reassured of Beijing’s intentions during state visit
- Will it be enough to calm Western fears of China’s growing role in the region?
Topic | US-China relations
US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy says Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s diplomatic relations are “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
US official urges Pacific island nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan
- Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s links in region raise ‘possibility of conflict’, says US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy
- Six Pacific island nations recognise Taiwan, accounting for a third of its diplomatic allies around the world
