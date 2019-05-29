China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
Chinese media raise rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist
- Communist Party mouthpiece warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
- Comments come after China’s top economic planning agency indicated that government would prioritise domestic demand in rare earths supply
Topic | US-China tech war
Rare-earth oxides, clockwise from top centre: Praseodymium, cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, samarium, and gadolinium. Photo: AP/US Department of Agriculture
Explainer: Used from iPhones to guided missiles, does China’s dominance in rare earths hold potential leverage in trade war?
- The little known minerals are used in a variety of industries and hi-tech devices
- China has accounted for more than 90 per cent of global production since the late 1990s
Topic | Explainers: Business
